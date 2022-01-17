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Indicators

Force index volatility bands - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Navdeep Singh
Navdeep Singh

Navdeep Singh

4.9 (334)
The momentum of money is always more potent than the gravity of logic
Free or paid, All tools are coded with intention to help traders
My tools:-
28 products 8 codes 8 topics 194 comments
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10759
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(26)
Published:
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Force index, originally developed by Alexander Elder is an indicator used to gauge the buying and selling strength of an asset.

Formula:-

Force index(1) = (current price - previous price) x current volume

Force index(13) = EMA(13) of Force index(1)

This version:-

Although it is conventionally used as a zero line cross indicator but this tool has other unrecognized qualities. It is capable of showing impulsive moves, breakouts and even reversal points on chart. This is done with the addition of volume/volatility bands. Some examples below

Breakouts and impulsive moves


Breakouts & impulses

Reversal points in a range market

Reversal points

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