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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Set Stoploss to All Orders - script for MetaTrader 4
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Hotkeys_CycleTimeFrames_v1.0
cycle timeframes using hotkeys 'N','M' prev,next timeframeElegant oscillator
Elegant oscillator - metatrader 4 version
Level Indicator
The indicator sends a signal at the moment the price crosses a given level, using alerts and push notificationsADX real
This ADX version is used on many other popular trading platforms. It is different to the standard one included with Metatrader.