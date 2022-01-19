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Set Stoploss to All Orders - script for MetaTrader 4

Albrin Memedi
Albrin Memedi

Albrin Memedi

1 code 2 topics
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11014
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(26)
Published:
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This simple script sets the stoploss of all the open orders to a specific value that  can be inserted in the input.

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