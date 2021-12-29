Indicator is based on calculation of two standard deviations and result is ratio between them.

As single indicator it doesnt show direction of price, it only show high activity area. I recommend to combine it with other indicators or price action.





Signal ideas:

When indicator cross treshold line and slope change back down.

When indicator cross treshold line up.

When indicator cross treshold line down.

When indicator is bellow treshold line its possible trending market.







