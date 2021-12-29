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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Deviation Ratio - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator is based on calculation of two standard deviations and result is ratio between them.
As single indicator it doesnt show direction of price, it only show high activity area. I recommend to combine it with other indicators or price action.
Signal ideas:
- When indicator cross treshold line and slope change back down.
- When indicator cross treshold line up.
- When indicator cross treshold line down.
- When indicator is bellow treshold line its possible trending market.
On chart stochastic (like)
On chart stochastic (like)Sma with NET
Sma (Simple Moving Average) with NET (Noise Elimination Technology)
Didi Index (Cleaned/Reversed)
Slow Line of the original Didi IndexElegant oscillator
Elegant oscillator