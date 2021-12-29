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Indicators

Deviation Ratio - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Indicator is based on calculation of two standard deviations and result is ratio between them. 

As single indicator it doesnt show direction of price, it only show high activity area. I recommend to combine it with other indicators or price action.


Signal ideas:

  • When indicator cross treshold line and slope change back down.
  • When indicator cross treshold line up.
  • When indicator cross treshold line down.
  • When indicator is bellow treshold line its possible trending market.

Range market example

Trend market example


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