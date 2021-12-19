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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ZigZag NK Sound Alerts on Bar Change - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Dark Ryd3rCoding Trading Living
Expertise in MQL5 Indicators and Script programming, Alert Notification, Panels and Neural network based big data analysis,
Strategy Testing, Expert Advisor Tweaking, Parameter's Optimization through Cloud Farming and using Multi Network Chain,
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Hotkeys_CycleMarketWatchSymbols_v1.0
cycles though market watch symbols, using hotkeys Comma and Period for prev/next symbol in market watch listHotkeys_TimeFrames_v1.0
hotkeys 1-9 numbers on keyboard but not on number-pad to change timeframes 1=m1 2=m5 3=m15 4=m30 5=h1 6=h4 7=d1 8=w1 9=mn
Sma with NET
Sma (Simple Moving Average) with NET (Noise Elimination Technology)On chart stochastic (like)
On chart stochastic (like)