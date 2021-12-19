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Indicators

ZigZag NK Sound Alerts on Bar Change - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Published by:
Dark Ryd3r
Dark Ryd3r

Dark Ryd3r

Coding Trading Living
Expertise in MQL5 Indicators and Script programming, Alert Notification, Panels and Neural network based big data analysis,
Strategy Testing, Expert Advisor Tweaking, Parameter's Optimization through Cloud Farming and using Multi Network Chain,
21 codes 42 topics 59 comments
Views:
11863
Rating:
(31)
Published:
Updated:
ZZ_Alert.mq5 (10.59 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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ZigZag NK Sound Alerts notifies you with Sound alert, Push Notification or Popup Notification on terminal when Zigzag changes its bar.

This indicator has 3 buffers, two are used for ZigZag and one is used for coloring


Hotkeys_CycleMarketWatchSymbols_v1.0 Hotkeys_CycleMarketWatchSymbols_v1.0

cycles though market watch symbols, using hotkeys Comma and Period for prev/next symbol in market watch list

Hotkeys_TimeFrames_v1.0 Hotkeys_TimeFrames_v1.0

hotkeys 1-9 numbers on keyboard but not on number-pad to change timeframes 1=m1 2=m5 3=m15 4=m30 5=h1 6=h4 7=d1 8=w1 9=mn

Sma with NET Sma with NET

Sma (Simple Moving Average) with NET (Noise Elimination Technology)

On chart stochastic (like) On chart stochastic (like)

On chart stochastic (like)