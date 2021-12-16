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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Hotkeys_CycleMarketWatchSymbols_v1.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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cycles though market watch symbols, using hotkeys Comma and Period for prev/next symbol in market watch listif you want to change hotkey default keys use this site to find out keycode https://keycode.info/ then change keycode number where says case 188 case 190 with your chosen keycodes
Comma ',' =Prev Market Watch Symbol
Period '.' =Next Market Watch Symbol
Hotkeys_TimeFrames_v1.0
hotkeys 1-9 numbers on keyboard but not on number-pad to change timeframes 1=m1 2=m5 3=m15 4=m30 5=h1 6=h4 7=d1 8=w1 9=mnRsi with Hann windowing
Rsi with Hann windowing
ZigZag NK Sound Alerts on Bar Change
ZigZag NK Sound Alerts notifies you with Sound alert, Push Notification or Popup Notification on terminal when Zigzag changes its bar.Sma with NET
Sma (Simple Moving Average) with NET (Noise Elimination Technology)