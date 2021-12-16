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Indicators

Hotkeys_CycleMarketWatchSymbols_v1.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

NickBixy
NickBixy

NickBixy

15 codes 5 comments
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cycles though market watch symbols, using hotkeys Comma and Period for prev/next symbol in market watch list

if you want to change hotkey default keys use this site to find out keycode https://keycode.info/ then change keycode number where says case 188 case 190 with your chosen keycodes

Comma ',' =Prev Market Watch Symbol
Period '.' =Next Market Watch Symbol


Hotkeys_TimeFrames_v1.0 Hotkeys_TimeFrames_v1.0

hotkeys 1-9 numbers on keyboard but not on number-pad to change timeframes 1=m1 2=m5 3=m15 4=m30 5=h1 6=h4 7=d1 8=w1 9=mn

Rsi with Hann windowing Rsi with Hann windowing

Rsi with Hann windowing

ZigZag NK Sound Alerts on Bar Change ZigZag NK Sound Alerts on Bar Change

ZigZag NK Sound Alerts notifies you with Sound alert, Push Notification or Popup Notification on terminal when Zigzag changes its bar.

Sma with NET Sma with NET

Sma (Simple Moving Average) with NET (Noise Elimination Technology)