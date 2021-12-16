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Indicators

Hotkeys_TimeFrames_v1.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

NickBixy
NickBixy

NickBixy

15 codes 5 comments
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hotkeys 1-9 numbers on keyboard but not on number-pad to change timeframes
1=m1
2=m5
3=m15
4=m30
5=h1
6=h4
7=d1
8=w1
9=mn

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