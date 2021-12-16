Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Hotkeys_TimeFrames_v1.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5765
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
hotkeys 1-9 numbers on keyboard but not on number-pad to change timeframes
1=m1
2=m5
3=m15
4=m30
5=h1
6=h4
7=d1
8=w1
9=mn
Rsi with Hann windowing
Rsi with Hann windowingZigZag Color for Line Chart
ZigZag Color Indicator for Line Charts which works on Close prices rather than High low This indicator has only one input parameter which is ExtDepth and its optimized for performance
Hotkeys_CycleMarketWatchSymbols_v1.0
cycles though market watch symbols, using hotkeys Comma and Period for prev/next symbol in market watch listZigZag NK Sound Alerts on Bar Change
ZigZag NK Sound Alerts notifies you with Sound alert, Push Notification or Popup Notification on terminal when Zigzag changes its bar.