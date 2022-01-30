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Highest High and Lowest Low in Neighbourhood - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This code identifies highest high and lowest low in the neighbourhood.
This code compares the high of candles with the high of the candles to its left and to its right. If the high of the candle in question is more than the high of the candle to its left or to its right then the an arrow is plotted.
Similarly for lows.
Stochastic Main and signal Comparator indicator
This indicator compares the main and signals line of the stochastic indicator and marks the sam eon the respective bars on chart.Creating Rectangles on Chart
This code can be used to create rectangles on chart.
MACD Main and signal lines based strategies
This indicator plots multiple signals based on MACD main and signal lines.Highest High and Lowest Low
This code can be used to find highest high and lowest low of a chart for a given period.