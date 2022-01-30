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MACD Main and signal lines based strategies - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Highest High and Lowest Low in Neighbourhood
This code identifies highest high and lowest low in the neighbourhood.Stochastic Main and signal Comparator indicator
This indicator compares the main and signals line of the stochastic indicator and marks the sam eon the respective bars on chart.
Highest High and Lowest Low
This code can be used to find highest high and lowest low of a chart for a given period.RSI based Overbought Oversold Detection and Signal Generation
This is an EA to generate signals based on RSI signal crossing the upper level or lower level.