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Indicators

MACD Main and signal lines based strategies - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Satyam Shivam
Satyam Shivam

Satyam Shivam

4.6 (225)
Mob. / Whatsapp: +91 7428538589
✅Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/it_mql5_1
8 products 38 codes 26 topics 110 comments
Views:
13206
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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This indictor plots multiple signals based on MACD depending on the following

1. Whether the MACD is positive or negative

2. Whether the MACD main and signal line are crossing over

3. Whether the MACD and close prices are crossing over.

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    Highest High and Lowest Low Highest High and Lowest Low

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    RSI based Overbought Oversold Detection and Signal Generation RSI based Overbought Oversold Detection and Signal Generation

    This is an EA to generate signals based on RSI signal crossing the upper level or lower level.