Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Creating Rectangles on Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 9272
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Martingale EA
This EA demonstrates how to implement martingale based on signals from any indicator.Bollinger Band crossover based EA
This is an EA based on Bollinger band crossover with prices.
Stochastic Main and signal Comparator indicator
This indicator compares the main and signals line of the stochastic indicator and marks the sam eon the respective bars on chart.Highest High and Lowest Low in Neighbourhood
This code identifies highest high and lowest low in the neighbourhood.