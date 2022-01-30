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Indicators

Stochastic Main and signal Comparator indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Satyam Shivam
Satyam Shivam

Satyam Shivam

4.6 (225)
Mob. / Whatsapp: +91 7428538589
✅Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/it_mql5_1
8 products 38 codes 26 topics 110 comments
Views:
9231
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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This indicator compares the main and signals line of the stochastic indicator and marks the sam eon the respective bars on chart. 

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