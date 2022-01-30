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Indicators

Highest High and Lowest Low - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Satyam Shivam
Satyam Shivam

Satyam Shivam

4.6 (225)
Mob. / Whatsapp: +91 7428538589
✅Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/it_mql5_1
8 products 38 codes 26 topics 110 comments
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17537
Rating:
(24)
Published:
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This code is used to find the highest high and lowest low on chart between given bars. 


One can specify the start bar and end bar. 

The code will first find the candle which has highest from start bar and end bar.

Then the code will find the high of that candle which is the highest between given start bar and end bar. 


Similarly it works for lowest low also.

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