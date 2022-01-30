Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Highest High and Lowest Low - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 17537
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This code is used to find the highest high and lowest low on chart between given bars.
One can specify the start bar and end bar.
The code will first find the candle which has highest from start bar and end bar.
Then the code will find the high of that candle which is the highest between given start bar and end bar.
Similarly it works for lowest low also.
MACD Main and signal lines based strategies
This indicator plots multiple signals based on MACD main and signal lines.Highest High and Lowest Low in Neighbourhood
This code identifies highest high and lowest low in the neighbourhood.
RSI based Overbought Oversold Detection and Signal Generation
This is an EA to generate signals based on RSI signal crossing the upper level or lower level.Bollinger Bands Crossover Indicator
This is an MT4 indicator which generates signals based on Bollinger bands crossover with price.