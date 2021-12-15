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Rsi with Hann windowing - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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In his article in January 2022 issue of TASC, “(Yet Another) Improved RSI,” John Ehlers explains how he enhances the RSI by taking advantage of Hann windowing. The RSIH indicator provides a smoother calculation than the classic RSI and has a zero mean. The inherent smoothing in the computation removes the need for supplemental filtering.
Compared to built in Rsi
- You can use it as any other Rsi indicator
- You can use (since rsi is a momentum family of indicators) the color change for possible momentum change estimation
- You can use zero crosses as an estimation of longer term "trends"
ZigZag Color Indicator for Line Charts which works on Close prices rather than High low This indicator has only one input parameter which is ExtDepth and its optimized for performanceMomentum deviation bands
Momentum deviation bands
hotkeys 1-9 numbers on keyboard but not on number-pad to change timeframes 1=m1 2=m5 3=m15 4=m30 5=h1 6=h4 7=d1 8=w1 9=mnHotkeys_CycleMarketWatchSymbols_v1.0
cycles though market watch symbols, using hotkeys Comma and Period for prev/next symbol in market watch list