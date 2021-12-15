In his article in January 2022 issue of TASC, “(Yet Another) Improved RSI,” John Ehlers explains how he enhances the RSI by taking advantage of Hann windowing. The RSIH indicator provides a smoother calculation than the classic RSI and has a zero mean. The inherent smoothing in the computation removes the need for supplemental filtering.

Compared to built in Rsi





You can use it as any other Rsi indicator

You can use (since rsi is a momentum family of indicators) the color change for possible momentum change estimation

You can use zero crosses as an estimation of longer term "trends"



