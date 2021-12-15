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Indicators

Rsi with Hann windowing - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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In his article in January 2022 issue of TASC, “(Yet Another) Improved RSI,” John Ehlers explains how he enhances the RSI by taking advantage of Hann windowing. The RSIH indicator provides a smoother calculation than the classic RSI and has a zero mean. The inherent smoothing in the computation removes the need for supplemental filtering. 

Compared to built in Rsi


Recommendations:
  • You can use it as any other Rsi indicator
  • You can use (since rsi is a momentum family of indicators) the color change for possible momentum change estimation
  • You can use zero crosses as an estimation of longer term "trends"


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