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Indicators

ZigZag Color for Line Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Published by:
Dark Ryd3r
Dark Ryd3r

Dark Ryd3r

Coding Trading Living
Expertise in MQL5 Indicators and Script programming, Alert Notification, Panels and Neural network based big data analysis,
Strategy Testing, Expert Advisor Tweaking, Parameter's Optimization through Cloud Farming and using Multi Network Chain,
21 codes 42 topics 59 comments
Views:
9760
Rating:
(32)
Published:
ZZ_Close.mq5 (5.64 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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ZigZag Color Indicator for Line Charts which works on Close prices rather than High low

This indicator has only one input parameter which is ExtDepth and its optimized for performance


Momentum deviation bands Momentum deviation bands

Momentum deviation bands

Momentum deviation Momentum deviation

Momentum deviation

Rsi with Hann windowing Rsi with Hann windowing

Rsi with Hann windowing

Hotkeys_TimeFrames_v1.0 Hotkeys_TimeFrames_v1.0

hotkeys 1-9 numbers on keyboard but not on number-pad to change timeframes 1=m1 2=m5 3=m15 4=m30 5=h1 6=h4 7=d1 8=w1 9=mn