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Indicators

Momentum deviation bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
9341
Rating:
(39)
Published:
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As a quick example how momentum deviation (published here : Momentum deviation) can be used, this is a momentum deviation bands indicator (similar - but just similar - to Bollinger bands)


Recommendations:
  • You can use it in same way as Bollinger bands


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