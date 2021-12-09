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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Momentum deviation bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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As a quick example how momentum deviation (published here : Momentum deviation) can be used, this is a momentum deviation bands indicator (similar - but just similar - to Bollinger bands)
- You can use it in same way as Bollinger bands
Momentum deviation
Momentum deviationBobokus Fibonacci
Select Timeframe to draw Bobokus Fibonacci and add any custom fibonacci levels you want
ZigZag Color for Line Chart
ZigZag Color Indicator for Line Charts which works on Close prices rather than High low This indicator has only one input parameter which is ExtDepth and its optimized for performanceRsi with Hann windowing
Rsi with Hann windowing