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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Momentum deviation - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is a variation on the standard deviation
- it is using momentum of price (instead price itself) for calculation
- it is calculated in a way that it takes minimal CPU load
As far as values are concerned, it is similar to standard deviation. Same as standard deviation it can calculate deviation of anything
Comparison : upper is this one, lower is standard deviation
- You can use it as any standard deviation indicator
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