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Indicators

Momentum deviation bands - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
11631
Rating:
(34)
Published:
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Quick example how momentum deviation (published here : Momentum deviation) can be used, this is a momentum deviation bands indicator (similar - but just similar - to Bollinger bands)


Recommendations:

  • You can use it in same way as Bollinger bands


Momentum deviation Momentum deviation

Momentum deviation

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cycles though market watch symbols, using hotkeys Comma and Period for prev/next symbol in market watch list

Simple Parabolic SAR with alert Simple Parabolic SAR with alert

This indicator shows a standard parabolic SAR another way. Also it send alert when SAR dot changes side.

Hotkeys_TimeFrames_v1.0 Hotkeys_TimeFrames_v1.0

hotkeys 1-9 numbers on keyboard but not on number-pad to change timeframes 1=m1 2=m5 3=m15 4=m30 5=h1 6=h4 7=d1 8=w1 9=mn