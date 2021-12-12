cycles though market watch symbols, using hotkeys Comma and Period for prev/next symbol in market watch list

This indicator shows a standard parabolic SAR another way. Also it send alert when SAR dot changes side.

hotkeys 1-9 numbers on keyboard but not on number-pad to change timeframes 1=m1 2=m5 3=m15 4=m30 5=h1 6=h4 7=d1 8=w1 9=mn