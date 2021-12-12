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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Momentum deviation bands - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Quick example how momentum deviation (published here : Momentum deviation) can be used, this is a momentum deviation bands indicator (similar - but just similar - to Bollinger bands)
Recommendations:
- You can use it in same way as Bollinger bands
Momentum deviation
Momentum deviationHotkeys_CycleMarketWatchSymbols_v1.0
cycles though market watch symbols, using hotkeys Comma and Period for prev/next symbol in market watch list
Simple Parabolic SAR with alert
This indicator shows a standard parabolic SAR another way. Also it send alert when SAR dot changes side.Hotkeys_TimeFrames_v1.0
hotkeys 1-9 numbers on keyboard but not on number-pad to change timeframes 1=m1 2=m5 3=m15 4=m30 5=h1 6=h4 7=d1 8=w1 9=mn