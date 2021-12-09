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Indicators

Hotkeys_CycleMarketWatchSymbols_v1.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

NickBixy
NickBixy

NickBixy

15 codes 5 comments
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7103
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(23)
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cycles though market watch symbols, using hotkeys Comma and Period for prev/next symbol in market watch list

if you want to change hotkey default keys use this site to find out keycode https://keycode.info/ then change keycode number where says case 188 case 190 with your chosen keycodes

Comma ',' =Prev Market Watch Symbol
Period '.' =Next Market Watch Symbol


QG Futures/CFD Intermarket Spread QG Futures/CFD Intermarket Spread

This is a simple script to chart the intermarket spread between 2 different futures or CFD contracts. The spread trading is a popular futures trading strategy and can be done using CFDs more easily as there is no formal expiry date.

RSI Extreme Zone RSI Extreme Zone

The indicator highlights the value in "over Sold" and "over Bought" zones.

Momentum deviation Momentum deviation

Momentum deviation

Momentum deviation bands Momentum deviation bands

Momentum deviation bands - MT4 version