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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Hotkeys_CycleMarketWatchSymbols_v1.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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cycles though market watch symbols, using hotkeys Comma and Period for prev/next symbol in market watch listif you want to change hotkey default keys use this site to find out keycode https://keycode.info/ then change keycode number where says case 188 case 190 with your chosen keycodes
Comma ',' =Prev Market Watch Symbol
Period '.' =Next Market Watch Symbol
QG Futures/CFD Intermarket Spread
This is a simple script to chart the intermarket spread between 2 different futures or CFD contracts. The spread trading is a popular futures trading strategy and can be done using CFDs more easily as there is no formal expiry date.RSI Extreme Zone
The indicator highlights the value in "over Sold" and "over Bought" zones.
Momentum deviation
Momentum deviationMomentum deviation bands
Momentum deviation bands - MT4 version