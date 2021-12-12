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Indicators

Momentum deviation - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
9048
Rating:
(30)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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This is a variation on the standard deviation

  • it is using momentum of price  (instead price itself) for calculation
  • it is calculated in a way that it takes minimal CPU load 

As far as values are concerned, it is similar to standard deviation. Same as standard deviation it can calculate deviation of anything 

Recommendations:

  • You can use it as any standard deviation indicator


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