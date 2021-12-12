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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Momentum deviation - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This is a variation on the standard deviation
- it is using momentum of price (instead price itself) for calculation
- it is calculated in a way that it takes minimal CPU load
As far as values are concerned, it is similar to standard deviation. Same as standard deviation it can calculate deviation of anything
Recommendations:
- You can use it as any standard deviation indicator
Hotkeys_CycleMarketWatchSymbols_v1.0
cycles though market watch symbols, using hotkeys Comma and Period for prev/next symbol in market watch listQG Futures/CFD Intermarket Spread
This is a simple script to chart the intermarket spread between 2 different futures or CFD contracts. The spread trading is a popular futures trading strategy and can be done using CFDs more easily as there is no formal expiry date.
Momentum deviation bands
Momentum deviation bands - MT4 versionSimple Parabolic SAR with alert
This indicator shows a standard parabolic SAR another way. Also it send alert when SAR dot changes side.