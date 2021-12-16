Sometimes we find the Parabolic SAR bulky, that is why I developed this indicator that presents differently Parabolic SAR in a separate window. I still wanted to add another nice feature for those who use the SAR as a moving StopLoss. When it is added to a pair, it checks to see if there is an open position on that pair and alerts as soon as the Parabolic SAR goes against the position. Is it not cool ?







