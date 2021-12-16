Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Simple Parabolic SAR with alert - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
-
Raymond CodjiaWelcome to my page, my name is Raymond, i am a honest mql5 and mql4 developper. I have good skill and experiences.
=======================================================================================================
- Available 24/7 to respond to my customers
- Views:
- 9876
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Sometimes we find the Parabolic SAR bulky, that is why I developed this indicator that presents differently Parabolic SAR in a separate window. I still wanted to add another nice feature for those who use the SAR as a moving StopLoss. When it is added to a pair, it checks to see if there is an open position on that pair and alerts as soon as the Parabolic SAR goes against the position. Is it not cool ?
Momentum deviation bands
Momentum deviation bands - MT4 versionMomentum deviation
Momentum deviation
Hotkeys_TimeFrames_v1.0
hotkeys 1-9 numbers on keyboard but not on number-pad to change timeframes 1=m1 2=m5 3=m15 4=m30 5=h1 6=h4 7=d1 8=w1 9=mnMT4 Account details
This code simply prints the account details for a MT4 account.