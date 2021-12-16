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Indicators

Hotkeys_TimeFrames_v1.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

NickBixy
NickBixy

NickBixy

15 codes 5 comments
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hotkeys 1-9 numbers on keyboard but not on number-pad to change timeframes
1=m1
2=m5
3=m15
4=m305=h1
6=h4
7=d1
8=w1
9=mn

Simple Parabolic SAR with alert Simple Parabolic SAR with alert

This indicator shows a standard parabolic SAR another way. Also it send alert when SAR dot changes side.

Momentum deviation bands Momentum deviation bands

Momentum deviation bands - MT4 version

MT4 Account details MT4 Account details

This code simply prints the account details for a MT4 account.

Indicator Name Indicator Name

it gives you the name of the indicator which is attached to a chart.