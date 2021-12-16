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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Hotkeys_TimeFrames_v1.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Simple Parabolic SAR with alert
This indicator shows a standard parabolic SAR another way. Also it send alert when SAR dot changes side.Momentum deviation bands
Momentum deviation bands - MT4 version
MT4 Account details
This code simply prints the account details for a MT4 account.Indicator Name
it gives you the name of the indicator which is attached to a chart.