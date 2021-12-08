CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

QG Futures/CFD Intermarket Spread - indicator for MetaTrader 4

QuantGlobal
QuantGlobal

QuantGlobal

2 codes 3 comments
Views:
6951
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

 


The indicator can chart the spread between 2 instruments as a difference or as a ratio.


Settings:


Instrument1 -  Enter a string of first instrument exactly as mentioned by broker


Instrument2 -  Enter a string of second instrument exactly as mentioned by broker


Multiplier1 - A multiplying factor for first instrument


Multiplier2 - A multiplying factor for second instrument


ChartDifernce - A boolean which will chart difference between 2 instruments, set to false it will chart spread as a ratio


The spread chart appears in a separate window and then basic indicators can be applied to it like shown in the pictures.

    RSI Extreme Zone RSI Extreme Zone

    The indicator highlights the value in "over Sold" and "over Bought" zones.

    MA Cloud indicator MA Cloud indicator

    Moving Average Cloud draws 4 MAs on chart simultaneously in histogram style.

    Hotkeys_CycleMarketWatchSymbols_v1.0 Hotkeys_CycleMarketWatchSymbols_v1.0

    cycles though market watch symbols, using hotkeys Comma and Period for prev/next symbol in market watch list

    Momentum deviation Momentum deviation

    Momentum deviation