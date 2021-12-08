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QG Futures/CFD Intermarket Spread - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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The indicator can chart the spread between 2 instruments as a difference or as a ratio.
Settings:
Instrument1 - Enter a string of first instrument exactly as mentioned by broker
Instrument2 - Enter a string of second instrument exactly as mentioned by broker
Multiplier1 - A multiplying factor for first instrument
Multiplier2 - A multiplying factor for second instrument
ChartDifernce - A boolean which will chart difference between 2 instruments, set to false it will chart spread as a ratio
The spread chart appears in a separate window and then basic indicators can be applied to it like shown in the pictures.
The indicator highlights the value in "over Sold" and "over Bought" zones.MA Cloud indicator
Moving Average Cloud draws 4 MAs on chart simultaneously in histogram style.
cycles though market watch symbols, using hotkeys Comma and Period for prev/next symbol in market watch listMomentum deviation
Momentum deviation