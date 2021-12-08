



The indicator can chart the spread between 2 instruments as a difference or as a ratio.





Settings:





Instrument1 - Enter a string of first instrument exactly as mentioned by broker





Instrument2 - Enter a string of second instrument exactly as mentioned by broker





Multiplier1 - A multiplying factor for first instrument





Multiplier2 - A multiplying factor for second instrument





ChartDifernce - A boolean which will chart difference between 2 instruments, set to false it will chart spread as a ratio





The spread chart appears in a separate window and then basic indicators can be applied to it like shown in the pictures.