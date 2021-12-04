CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RSI Extreme Zone - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Alexander Chertnik
Alexander Chertnik

Alexander Chertnik

4.3 (149)
Hi everyone! ()
{
I am forex trader since 2011 ;
For last two+ years I'm studying mql4 language and for last 12 months+, working on EA's and Indicators;
A lot of the products I publish are free, so don't forget to rate them and share ;
}
// More EA's are coming! Happy trading!
30 products 1 signal 2 codes 11 topics 24 comments
Views:
16543
Rating:
(29)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator highlights the value in "over Sold" and "over Bought" zones.

in addition, arrow indicates the return of the value from the extreme zone.

Indicator can be easily customized by the user including change of colors, with, levels and arrows.

Combination with other market signals and analysis is necessary and provides more stable results.

Alert is also available for user.

pic


MA Cloud indicator MA Cloud indicator

Moving Average Cloud draws 4 MAs on chart simultaneously in histogram style.

Pair Or Symbol And Time Frame With Watermark Pair Or Symbol And Time Frame With Watermark

Displays the current timeframe and symbol name in large font on the chart background. Useful when hopping between several charts with different symbols at the same time.

QG Futures/CFD Intermarket Spread QG Futures/CFD Intermarket Spread

This is a simple script to chart the intermarket spread between 2 different futures or CFD contracts. The spread trading is a popular futures trading strategy and can be done using CFDs more easily as there is no formal expiry date.

Hotkeys_CycleMarketWatchSymbols_v1.0 Hotkeys_CycleMarketWatchSymbols_v1.0

cycles though market watch symbols, using hotkeys Comma and Period for prev/next symbol in market watch list