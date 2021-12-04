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RSI Extreme Zone - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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The indicator highlights the value in "over Sold" and "over Bought" zones.
in addition, arrow indicates the return of the value from the extreme zone.
Indicator can be easily customized by the user including change of colors, with, levels and arrows.
Combination with other market signals and analysis is necessary and provides more stable results.
Alert is also available for user.
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