Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Bobokus Fibonacci - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 10351
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Consolidation Detector
Draws an equidistant channel to detect rectangular consolidation pattern on chartPrice period SMA
The indicator calculates the average price for the specified period.
Momentum deviation
Momentum deviationMomentum deviation bands
Momentum deviation bands