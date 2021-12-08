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Indicators

Bobokus Fibonacci - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Dark Ryd3r
Dark Ryd3r

Dark Ryd3r

Coding Trading Living
Expertise in MQL5 Indicators and Script programming, Alert Notification, Panels and Neural network based big data analysis,
Strategy Testing, Expert Advisor Tweaking, Parameter's Optimization through Cloud Farming and using Multi Network Chain,
21 codes 42 topics 59 comments
Views:
10351
Rating:
(35)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Select Timeframe to draw Bobokus Fibonacci and add any custom fibonacci levels you want


Consolidation Detector Consolidation Detector

Draws an equidistant channel to detect rectangular consolidation pattern on chart

Price period SMA Price period SMA

The indicator calculates the average price for the specified period.

Momentum deviation Momentum deviation

Momentum deviation

Momentum deviation bands Momentum deviation bands

Momentum deviation bands