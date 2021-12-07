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Indicators

Consolidation Detector - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Pasi Hakamaki
Published by:
Dark Ryd3r
Dark Ryd3r

Dark Ryd3r

Coding Trading Living
Expertise in MQL5 Indicators and Script programming, Alert Notification, Panels and Neural network based big data analysis,
Strategy Testing, Expert Advisor Tweaking, Parameter's Optimization through Cloud Farming and using Multi Network Chain,
21 codes 42 topics 59 comments
Views:
12563
Rating:
(38)
Published:
BreakOutBox.mq5 (8.42 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Draws an equidistant channel to detect rectangular consolidation pattern on chart

Price period SMA Price period SMA

The indicator calculates the average price for the specified period.

Convert iExposure.mq4 From MetaQuotes Convert iExposure.mq4 From MetaQuotes

iExposure will show the opening of trading positions in tabular form in the sub-window below the main window. This allows the trader to see at a glance the positions in the market including the profit value and the amount of risk for each position. The iExposure indicator is a technical tool that is easy to use and very helpful, especially if a trader opens several trades at once with several different instruments. Traders can add the iExposure indicator to any price chart if they wish to use it. By adding the iExposure indicator, traders can also still see tabs of other trading positions for other currencies. Also note that iExposure can also monitor all trading positions, besides being able to make details by displaying one position for one window.

Bobokus Fibonacci Bobokus Fibonacci

Select Timeframe to draw Bobokus Fibonacci and add any custom fibonacci levels you want

Momentum deviation Momentum deviation

Momentum deviation