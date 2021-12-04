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MA Cloud indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Moving Average Cloud draws 4 MAs on chart simultaneously in histogram style.
Indicator uses 4 MAs: slow sma & ema 200 and fast sma & ema 50.
the range between 2 slows MAs and Fasts, represented by histograms on the MAs boundaries -
creating kind of "cloud" that can be traded by all kind of MA strategies like support & resistance or other...
Change of color of the same histogram points to momentum changing.
Displays the current timeframe and symbol name in large font on the chart background. Useful when hopping between several charts with different symbols at the same time.Clean up all drawings ( Delete All Object Comment etc )
The script is best use to clean up all drawings ( Delete All Object, Comment, horizontal line, vertical line, arrows etc) on current chart. Please feel free to modify based on your needs.
The indicator highlights the value in "over Sold" and "over Bought" zones.QG Futures/CFD Intermarket Spread
This is a simple script to chart the intermarket spread between 2 different futures or CFD contracts. The spread trading is a popular futures trading strategy and can be done using CFDs more easily as there is no formal expiry date.