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Indicators

MA Cloud indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Alexander Chertnik
Alexander Chertnik

Alexander Chertnik

4.3 (149)
Hi everyone! ()
{
I am forex trader since 2011 ;
For last two+ years I'm studying mql4 language and for last 12 months+, working on EA's and Indicators;
A lot of the products I publish are free, so don't forget to rate them and share ;
}
// More EA's are coming! Happy trading!
30 products 1 signal 2 codes 11 topics 24 comments
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12289
Rating:
(24)
Published:
maCloud_v1.mq4 (4.14 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Moving Average Cloud draws 4 MAs on chart simultaneously in histogram style.

Indicator uses 4 MAs: slow sma & ema 200 and fast sma & ema 50.

the range between 2 slows MAs and Fasts, represented by histograms on the MAs boundaries -

creating kind of "cloud" that can be traded by all kind of MA strategies like support & resistance or other...

Change of color of the same histogram points to momentum changing.

pic


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