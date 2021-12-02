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Indicators

Price period SMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Lilita Bogachkova
Lilita Bogachkova

Lilita Bogachkova

16 codes 26 topics 2014 comments
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To calculate the average price, you can specify the periods H1 and D1. For example, the D1 average price allows you to track whether the price of a certain financial instrument is above or below the average price. The same is with H1, which indicates a price trend reversal much faster.

The indicator has only three calculated input parameters:

input string               _symbolName    ="0";             // Symbol, 0 = take a symbol from the chart
input ENUM_USE_SMA         _useSMA        =HOUR_SMA;        // Use moving average
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   _appliedPrice  =PRICE_WEIGHTED;  // Price

  1. Symbol for calculations;
  2. The time period for which the average price is calculated;
  3. Applied price.

It is recommended to use from M1 to M30, M1 is the most informative time scale.

AUDUSDM1


You can also compare different financial instruments on the same price chart.

For example, EURUSD and USDCAD, M15.

EURUSDM15


The indicator also allows you to see the resistance / support levels of the daily average price.

NZDUSDM1

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