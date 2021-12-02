To calculate the average price, you can specify the periods H1 and D1. For example, the D1 average price allows you to track whether the price of a certain financial instrument is above or below the average price. The same is with H1, which indicates a price trend reversal much faster.

The indicator has only three calculated input parameters:

input string _symbolName = "0" ; input ENUM_USE_SMA _useSMA =HOUR_SMA; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE _appliedPrice = PRICE_WEIGHTED ;

Symbol for calculations; The time period for which the average price is calculated; Applied price.