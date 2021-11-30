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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Pair Or Symbol And Time Frame With Watermark - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
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Dwi SudarsonoI am a trader with the principle "Attitude is everything".
Attitude is a little thing, but can make big differences.
Attitude plays a very important role in a person's success or happiness.
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description:
Displays the current timeframe and symbol name in large font on the chart background. Useful when hopping between several charts with different symbols at the same time.
Instructions:
Choose the symbol you're interested in and display it in a chart window at the appropriate timeframe. Load the Watermark indicator and optionally choose font, size, colour, position etc.
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The script is best use to clean up all drawings ( Delete All Object, Comment, horizontal line, vertical line, arrows etc) on current chart. Please feel free to modify based on your needs.Dynamic pivots - any time frame
Dynamic pivots - any time frame
MA Cloud indicator
Moving Average Cloud draws 4 MAs on chart simultaneously in histogram style.RSI Extreme Zone
The indicator highlights the value in "over Sold" and "over Bought" zones.