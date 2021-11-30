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Indicators

Pair Or Symbol And Time Frame With Watermark - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Dwi Sudarsono
Published by:
Dwi Sudarsono
Dwi Sudarsono

Dwi Sudarsono

I am a trader with the principle "Attitude is everything".
Attitude is a little thing, but can make big differences.
Attitude plays a very important role in a person's success or happiness.
6 codes 23 comments
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9070
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Description:

Displays the current timeframe and symbol name in large font on the chart background. Useful when hopping between several charts with different symbols at the same time.

Instructions:

Choose the symbol you're interested in and display it in a chart window at the appropriate timeframe. Load the Watermark indicator and optionally choose font, size, colour, position etc.


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