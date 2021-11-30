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Pair Or Symbol And Time Frame With Watermark - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Dwi SudarsonoI am a trader with the principle "Attitude is everything".
Attitude is a little thing, but can make big differences.
Attitude plays a very important role in a person's success or happiness.
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Description:
Displays the current timeframe and symbol name in large font on the chart background. Useful when hopping between several charts with different symbols at the same time.
Instructions:
Choose the symbol you're interested in and display it in a chart window at the appropriate timeframe. Load the Watermark indicator and optionally choose font, size, colour, position etc.
The script is best use to clean up all drawings ( Delete All Object, Comment, horizontal line, vertical line, arrows etc) on current chart. Please feel free to modify based on your needs.Dynamic pivots - any time frame
Dynamic pivots - any time frame
iExposure will show the opening of trading positions in tabular form in the sub-window below the main window. This allows the trader to see at a glance the positions in the market including the profit value and the amount of risk for each position. The iExposure indicator is a technical tool that is easy to use and very helpful, especially if a trader opens several trades at once with several different instruments. Traders can add the iExposure indicator to any price chart if they wish to use it. By adding the iExposure indicator, traders can also still see tabs of other trading positions for other currencies. Also note that iExposure can also monitor all trading positions, besides being able to make details by displaying one position for one window.Price period SMA
The indicator calculates the average price for the specified period.