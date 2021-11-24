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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
The Hurst Coefficient Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Andrei NovichkovDevelopment: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
- Views:
- 9278
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This is a useful indicator to tell you if the stock is in a uptrend or downtrend. Buy when the indicator line is green and sell when it is red.
The version for MetaTrader 4 will not be presented here. You can download it along with the source code through my Telegram channel. The link to the channel is in my profile. Don't forget to subscribe!
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