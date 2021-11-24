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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Limit channels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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As simple as it gets, channels based om high, low and ATR distances, Shows possible short term support / resistance or can be used as tp/sl in some trading systems
Recommendations:
- in this form it is not meant to be used signals
- instead it should be used for trends, support, resistance estimation, or, as told above, for TP or SL settings
OBV (extended)
Short description.Hann filter
Hann filter
The Hurst Coefficient Indicator
The Hurst Coefficient Indicator was created John Ehlers in “Cycle Analytics For Traders”, pg.67-68.Limit channels - with states
Limit channels - with states