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Indicators

Limit channels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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9341
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(34)
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As simple as it gets, channels based om high, low and ATR distances, Shows possible short term support / resistance or can be used as tp/sl in some trading systems


Recommendations:

  • in this form it is not meant to be used  signals
  • instead it should be used for trends, support, resistance estimation, or, as told above, for TP or SL settings 


OBV (extended) OBV (extended)

Short description.

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Limit channels - with states Limit channels - with states

Limit channels - with states