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Interesting script?
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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Limit channels - with states - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is the indicator originally posted here Limit channels that is extended with a display of "states".
- "states" are displayed as colored histogram
- they can be calculated using :
- level 3 - outer levels - the "slowest"
- level 2 - middle levels
- level 1 - the inner levels - the "fastest"
Recommendations:
- This is just a suggestion how the levels of this kind can be used
- A lot more combinations from 6 levels can be added but that is left to the discretion of anybody using the levels indicator
- You can use color changes as possible "signals"
The Hurst Coefficient Indicator
The Hurst Coefficient Indicator was created John Ehlers in “Cycle Analytics For Traders”, pg.67-68.Limit channels
ATR based limit channels
Dynamic pivots - any time frame
Dynamic pivots - any time frameClean up all drawings ( Delete All Object Comment etc )
The script is best use to clean up all drawings ( Delete All Object, Comment, horizontal line, vertical line, arrows etc) on current chart. Please feel free to modify based on your needs.