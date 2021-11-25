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Indicators

Limit channels - with states - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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This is the indicator originally posted here Limit channels that is extended with a display of "states".

  • "states" are displayed as colored histogram 
  • they can be calculated using :
    • level 3 - outer levels - the "slowest"
    • level 2 - middle levels 
    • level 1 - the inner levels - the "fastest"
Recommendations:

  • This is just a suggestion how the levels of this kind can be used
    • A lot more combinations from 6 levels can be added but that is left to the discretion of anybody using the levels indicator
  • You can use color changes as possible "signals"


The Hurst Coefficient Indicator The Hurst Coefficient Indicator

The Hurst Coefficient Indicator was created John Ehlers in “Cycle Analytics For Traders”, pg.67-68.

Limit channels Limit channels

ATR based limit channels

Dynamic pivots - any time frame Dynamic pivots - any time frame

Dynamic pivots - any time frame

Clean up all drawings ( Delete All Object Comment etc ) Clean up all drawings ( Delete All Object Comment etc )

The script is best use to clean up all drawings ( Delete All Object, Comment, horizontal line, vertical line, arrows etc) on current chart. Please feel free to modify based on your needs.