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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Dynamic pivots - any time frame - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Based on the Austin Passamonte's idea , this indicator calculates pivots for any time frame (provided that the chosen time frame is higher than the chart time frame).
Two modes of calculation :
- original (when it calculates as in the Austin Passamonte's idea)
- or alternate mode (when it is more support / resistance inclined)
- Use it as any other pivots
- Since the code is optimized (only last bar calculated on new ticks), it can easily be used from any other code via iCustom()
Limit channels - with states
Limit channels - with statesThe Hurst Coefficient Indicator
The Hurst Coefficient Indicator was created John Ehlers in “Cycle Analytics For Traders”, pg.67-68.
Clean up all drawings ( Delete All Object Comment etc )
The script is best use to clean up all drawings ( Delete All Object, Comment, horizontal line, vertical line, arrows etc) on current chart. Please feel free to modify based on your needs.Pair Or Symbol And Time Frame With Watermark
Displays the current timeframe and symbol name in large font on the chart background. Useful when hopping between several charts with different symbols at the same time.