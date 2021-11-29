CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Dynamic pivots - any time frame - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
11264
Rating:
(33)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Based on the Austin Passamonte's idea , this indicator calculates pivots for any time frame (provided that the chosen time frame is higher than the chart time frame).

Two modes of calculation :

  • original (when it calculates as in the  Austin Passamonte's idea)
  • or alternate mode (when it is more support / resistance inclined)

Recommendations:
  • Use it as any other pivots
  • Since the code is optimized (only last bar calculated on new ticks), it can easily be used from any other code via iCustom() 


Limit channels - with states Limit channels - with states

Limit channels - with states

The Hurst Coefficient Indicator The Hurst Coefficient Indicator

The Hurst Coefficient Indicator was created John Ehlers in “Cycle Analytics For Traders”, pg.67-68.

Clean up all drawings ( Delete All Object Comment etc ) Clean up all drawings ( Delete All Object Comment etc )

The script is best use to clean up all drawings ( Delete All Object, Comment, horizontal line, vertical line, arrows etc) on current chart. Please feel free to modify based on your needs.

Pair Or Symbol And Time Frame With Watermark Pair Or Symbol And Time Frame With Watermark

Displays the current timeframe and symbol name in large font on the chart background. Useful when hopping between several charts with different symbols at the same time.