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Indicators

OBV (extended) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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11807
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(35)
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On-balance volume (OBV) is a technical trading momentum indicator that uses volume flow to predict changes in stock price. Joseph Granville first developed the OBV metric in the 1963 book Granville's New Key to Stock Market Profits.

The issue with the "regular" OBV is that it is not too informative. Changes direction very frequently, no levels to be used as "signals" of any sort./ This version is adding a sort of Donchian channels to OBV in order to address that issue and to bring one possible solution for lack of signals / information


Recommendations:
  • Use it as you usually sue OBV
  • Or use color changes as possible breaks and retracements


Hann filter Hann filter

Hann filter

Fir filters Fir filters

Fir filters

Limit channels Limit channels

ATR based limit channels

The Hurst Coefficient Indicator The Hurst Coefficient Indicator

The Hurst Coefficient Indicator was created John Ehlers in “Cycle Analytics For Traders”, pg.67-68.