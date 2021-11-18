CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Hann filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
9883
Rating:
(30)
Published:
Updated:
Hann filter.mq5 (8.47 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This is a variation of a digital filter using Hann windowing for filtering

  • with "speed up" factor set to 0, it is the same as original filter
  • any speed up factor > 0 makes it a bit more responsive 


The difference between the default (the green/red line) and the same period but with "speed up" factor set to 5


Recommendations:
  • Use it as any digital filter / average
  • When using speed up factor, the greater the speed up factor the "faster" the filter will be but you might lose the smoothness. Some balance in this has to be found by experimenting with the speed up factor


Fir filters Fir filters

Fir filters

DMH DMH

Directional Movement using Hann windowing

OBV (extended) OBV (extended)

Short description.

Limit channels Limit channels

ATR based limit channels