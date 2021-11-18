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Interesting script?
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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Fir filters - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Some of the digital filters in one place :
- Hanning
- Hamming
- Blackman
- Blackman / Harris
And (simply in order to demonstrate that almost anything can be a digital filter) :
- rectangular - simple moving average
- linear weighted moving average
- triangular moving average
- Use it as any other moving average
DMH
Directional Movement using Hann windowingCCI (mimic)
CCI (mimic)
Hann filter
Hann filterOBV (extended)
Short description.