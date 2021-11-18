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Indicators

Fir filters - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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8450
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(32)
Published:
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Fir filters.mq5 (10.92 KB) view
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Some of the digital filters in one place : 

  • Hanning
  • Hamming
  • Blackman
  • Blackman / Harris

And (simply in order to demonstrate that almost anything can be a digital filter) :

  • rectangular - simple moving average
  • linear weighted moving average
  • triangular moving average

Recommendations:
  • Use it as any other moving average


DMH DMH

Directional Movement using Hann windowing

CCI (mimic) CCI (mimic)

CCI (mimic)

Hann filter Hann filter

Hann filter

OBV (extended) OBV (extended)

Short description.