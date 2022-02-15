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Indicators

Price Line 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Dark Ryd3r
Dark Ryd3r

Dark Ryd3r

Coding Trading Living
Expertise in MQL5 Indicators and Script programming, Alert Notification, Panels and Neural network based big data analysis,
Strategy Testing, Expert Advisor Tweaking, Parameter's Optimization through Cloud Farming and using Multi Network Chain,
21 codes 42 topics 59 comments
Views:
8735
Rating:
(29)
Published:
Price_Line_2.mq5 (11.84 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

1. Shows moving Last Price on Bid Line

2. Daily percentage change

3. Time based on Input selection to the Price Line : Local, GMT or Current

4. Color for Bear and Bull can be set from indicator settings

5. shows Time left on last closing candle (count down)

6. Select font feature



Trailing Star Trailing Star

Set Trailing Stop only when profit

SMA(no loop) SMA(no loop)

Fast way to calculate Simple moving average.

Close All and Support Multi Curencies EA Close All and Support Multi Curencies EA

Single Currency or Manual orders Closing or deleting sections are very easy to understand but if you have a question you leave it at comment section. The code check for Comment to detect the Orders to close or delete for multi currencies EA in case the input EAComment is empty It will close according to type of close. It supports prefix or suffix of EA Comment. Many options can be added if you are interested on developping it more you can leave your suggestion on comment section.

Simple Average Volumes Simple Average Volumes

Calculates the average volume for EA