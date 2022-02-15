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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Price Line 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Trailing Star
Set Trailing Stop only when profitSMA(no loop)
Fast way to calculate Simple moving average.
Close All and Support Multi Curencies EA
Single Currency or Manual orders Closing or deleting sections are very easy to understand but if you have a question you leave it at comment section. The code check for Comment to detect the Orders to close or delete for multi currencies EA in case the input EAComment is empty It will close according to type of close. It supports prefix or suffix of EA Comment. Many options can be added if you are interested on developping it more you can leave your suggestion on comment section.Simple Average Volumes
Calculates the average volume for EA