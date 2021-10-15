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G channel is a channel indicator with 3 lines- a middle line representing a central tendency and 2 Upper and Lower boundaries calculated based on the past values of same indicator. Its based on the paper "Recursive Bands - A New Indicator For Technical Analysis" by Alex Grover and is a code conversion from TradingView. The channel breakout of Upper or Lower boundaries represent a new trend or trend continuation while narrowing of bands represents ranging or low volatility conditions. The channel can prove to be a good indicator of a trend direction and also a guide for trailing of stop loss. It has only 2 variables. Channel period - default set to 100. Price type.Trailing stop MT4
Use trailing stop point with MT4
An optimized version of the Zigzag indicator, which was included in the MT4 delivery of 2005 (and in MT3.83).Nadaraya-Watson estimator
Nadaraya-Watson estimator - metatrader 4 version