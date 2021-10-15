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Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin

Mr Anucha Maneeyotin

4.1 (18)
I am a programmer from 2009 and work full time in computer software programming (C#,X++,SQL)
Currently I am ERP Consultant Microsoft Dynamics AX and Dynamic 365
Also I am developer MA4 and MT5 platform.
My EA in the market
4 products 7 codes 2 topics 15 comments
Views:
11848
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Updated:
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    G channel G channel

    G channel is a channel indicator with 3 lines- a middle line representing a central tendency and 2 Upper and Lower boundaries calculated based on the past values of same indicator. Its based on the paper "Recursive Bands - A New Indicator For Technical Analysis" by Alex Grover and is a code conversion from TradingView. The channel breakout of Upper or Lower boundaries represent a new trend or trend continuation while narrowing of bands represents ranging or low volatility conditions. The channel can prove to be a good indicator of a trend direction and also a guide for trailing of stop loss. It has only 2 variables. Channel period - default set to 100. Price type.

    Trailing stop MT4 Trailing stop MT4

    Use trailing stop point with MT4

    Zigzag R Zigzag R

    An optimized version of the Zigzag indicator, which was included in the MT4 delivery of 2005 (and in MT3.83).

    Nadaraya-Watson estimator Nadaraya-Watson estimator

    Nadaraya-Watson estimator - metatrader 4 version