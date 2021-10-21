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Indicators

Nadaraya-Watson estimator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
25421
Rating:
(32)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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This is the metatrader 4 version of already posted metatrader 5 version 

Original - with more description - posted here : Nadaraya-Watson estimator


Recommendations:
  • Same recommendation as for metatrader 5 version 


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