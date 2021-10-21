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Interesting script?
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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Nadaraya-Watson estimator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This is the metatrader 4 version of already posted metatrader 5 version
Original - with more description - posted here : Nadaraya-Watson estimator
- Same recommendation as for metatrader 5 version
Zigzag R
An optimized version of the Zigzag indicator, which was included in the MT4 delivery of 2005 (and in MT3.83).Read news from forex factory website by web request
Read news from forex factory website by web request
RSI histogram bars
Two RSI indicator periods smoothed and displayed as histogram.Market and symbol Information for MT4
A script that displays MarketInfo and SymbolInfo data through a button list built from MarketWatch.