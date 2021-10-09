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Interesting script?
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So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
G channel - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Trailing stop MT4
Use trailing stop point with MT4ATR with Smoothing
ATR with 4 smoothing options : RMA, EMA, WMA, SMA
Read news from forex factory website by web request
Read news from forex factory website by web requestZigzag R
An optimized version of the Zigzag indicator, which was included in the MT4 delivery of 2005 (and in MT3.83).