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Indicators

G channel - indicator for MetaTrader 4

QuantGlobal
QuantGlobal

QuantGlobal

2 codes 3 comments
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G Channel.mq4 (5.71 KB) view
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AUDUSD daily chart with G channel


https://charts.mql5.com/30/253/eurcad-h1-ff-trader-s.png

https://charts.mql5.com/30/253/audusd-d1-ff-trader-s.png

eurjpy-m15-ff-trader-s-2.png (1276×596) (mql5.com)

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