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Libraries

Making and Saving Graphic Charts from the MT5 Strategy Tester - library for MetaTrader 5

Richard Poster
Richard Poster

Richard Poster

1 article 11 codes 2 topics 42 comments
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GraphicDemo2.mq5 (9.35 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\Graphics\
Graphic.mqh (168.75 KB) view
Curve.mqh (22.27 KB) view
ColorGenerator.mqh (3.05 KB) view
Axis.mqh (12.29 KB) view
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This Expert Advisor demonstrates how to create and save graphic charts to a .bmp file  from the MT5 Strategy Tester.   The Graphic.mqh package (Include/Graphics/) is used.  In MT4 this operation can be done very easily as the ResourceSave()  function can create the .bmp file directly from  the Strategy Tester.  In MT5, this method does not work.  As a workaround, raw x, y chart data is saved to the Terminal/Common/Files folder.  After the Strategy Tester is run, the EA is removed from th chart forcing  the Deint function to run in the Terminal mode.  The x, y data file is then read, plots are created and a .bmp file is saved using the ResourceSave() function. 



ExampleChart


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