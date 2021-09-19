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Making and Saving Graphic Charts from the MT5 Strategy Tester - library for MetaTrader 5
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This Expert Advisor demonstrates how to create and save graphic charts to a .bmp file from the MT5 Strategy Tester. The Graphic.mqh package (Include/Graphics/) is used. In MT4 this operation can be done very easily as the ResourceSave() function can create the .bmp file directly from the Strategy Tester. In MT5, this method does not work. As a workaround, raw x, y chart data is saved to the Terminal/Common/Files folder. After the Strategy Tester is run, the EA is removed from th chart forcing the Deint function to run in the Terminal mode. The x, y data file is then read, plots are created and a .bmp file is saved using the ResourceSave() function.
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