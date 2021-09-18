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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MACD Candles Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The HighPass - LowPass Roofing Filter
The HighPass - LowPass Roofing Filter was created by John Ehlers (Cycle Analytics For Traders pg.78)Doulble MA Cross Draw Histogram
Use the intersection of two moving average lines to draw a vertical line.Then You can simply read the current market pattern
Making and Saving Graphic Charts from the MT5 Strategy Tester
This EA demonstrates creating and saving a graphic chart using data from the MT5 Strategy Tester.Kajan trade expert
You can identify buy trend and sell trend with this indicator