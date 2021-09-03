Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Doulble MA Cross Draw Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 10501
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Tri MA Cross Draw Histogram
After the three average lines are arranged completely according to high and low, it can be regarded as a trend formation. After the pattern is destroyed, the hatching is no longer drawn Under the condition of no hatching, it is regarded as an indeterminate periodIND - RiskPerTrade - MT5
Building good trading habits by seeing things in terms of percentage not in terms of money.
The HighPass - LowPass Roofing Filter
The HighPass - LowPass Roofing Filter was created by John Ehlers (Cycle Analytics For Traders pg.78)MACD Candles Alert
MACD zero line cross color candles with alerts for Metatrader 5