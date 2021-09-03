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Doulble MA Cross Draw Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Hung Wen Lin
Hung Wen Lin

Hung Wen Lin

5 (1)
歡迎技術上的交流 與詢問 無論你是哪裡人 感謝你的關注 婉拒經紀人 代理人 平台商關注 希望我們的交流不是在代不代理的話題上
15年交易經驗 10年量化交易經驗
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免費的實用腳本
5 products 7 signals 12 codes 10 topics 1256 comments
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Use the intersection of two moving average lines to draw a vertical line.Then You can simply read the current market pattern

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Tri MA Cross Draw Histogram Tri MA Cross Draw Histogram

After the three average lines are arranged completely according to high and low, it can be regarded as a trend formation. After the pattern is destroyed, the hatching is no longer drawn Under the condition of no hatching, it is regarded as an indeterminate period

IND - RiskPerTrade - MT5 IND - RiskPerTrade - MT5

Building good trading habits by seeing things in terms of percentage not in terms of money.

The HighPass - LowPass Roofing Filter The HighPass - LowPass Roofing Filter

The HighPass - LowPass Roofing Filter was created by John Ehlers (Cycle Analytics For Traders pg.78)

MACD Candles Alert MACD Candles Alert

MACD zero line cross color candles with alerts for Metatrader 5