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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Tri MA Cross Draw Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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IND - RiskPerTrade - MT5
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Use the intersection of two moving average lines to draw a vertical line.Then You can simply read the current market patternThe HighPass - LowPass Roofing Filter
The HighPass - LowPass Roofing Filter was created by John Ehlers (Cycle Analytics For Traders pg.78)