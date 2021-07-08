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Indicators

Bar or Volume Colored Candlesticks - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mateus Matucuma Teixeira
Mateus Matucuma Teixeira

Mateus Matucuma Teixeira

4 codes 1 topic 7 comments
Views:
11439
Rating:
(26)
Published:
Updated:
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Volume Colored Candlestick with Bollinger Bands as the Standard Deviation


Changelog

v1.02b: Hotfix for static int chartBars, where it would be forever the first call value of Bars(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT) and would not update thereafter (guarantees that invalid candles are not visible)

v1.02a:

Guarantee that Invalid Bars don't have Invalid Chart Data (hide uncalculable Bars), also check for Minimum Bars

Fix Gradients not showing from Bar 0 until iPeriod

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