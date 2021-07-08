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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Bar or Volume Colored Candlesticks - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Volume Colored Candlestick with Bollinger Bands as the Standard Deviation
Changelog
v1.02b: Hotfix for static int chartBars, where it would be forever the first call value of Bars(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT) and would not update thereafter (guarantees that invalid candles are not visible)
v1.02a:
Guarantee that Invalid Bars don't have Invalid Chart Data (hide uncalculable Bars), also check for Minimum Bars
Fix Gradients not showing from Bar 0 until iPeriod
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