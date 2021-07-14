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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Heikin Ashi Engulfing - expert for MetaTrader 5
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opens trades when a engulfing bar occurs at the SAME time as a change in heiken ashi colour
opening above moving averages, two rsi filters, set at 5 &14 periods.
- engulfing bar must close above the high of previous bear candle, (for bullish trades)
- explaned in terms of a buy trade
- inp15 maperiod, open of heikin ashi must be above 20 ema
- inp26 20 ema is above 30 ema
- inp27 rsi period
- candle shift, start bar in which levels are measured ,candles period endbar, between these levels, set at 0-100 currently doing nothing
- may specify oversold and overbought lvls
- exception bars are not within these lvls.
- inp28 same as inp 27, for a second rsi filter
- variable moving average type
- mobile and native platform alerts.
AO n Stochastic
awesome oscillator, stochastic filter. expertBar or Volume Colored Candlesticks
Volume Colored Candlestick with Bollinger Bands as the Standard Deviation
Time in microseconds (µs) since 01/01/1970
Simple class for getting the number of microseconds (µs) elapsed since January 1, 1970The Fisher Stochastic Center Of Gravity
"The Fisher Stochastic Center Of Gravity" was created by John Ehlers (УCybernetic Analysis For Stocks And FuturesФ , pg.95)