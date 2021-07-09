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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AO n Stochastic - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Bar or Volume Colored Candlesticks
Volume Colored Candlestick with Bollinger Bands as the Standard Deviationwilliams percent direction index
Expert
Heikin Ashi Engulfing
& moving average , two rsi filters.Time in microseconds (µs) since 01/01/1970
Simple class for getting the number of microseconds (µs) elapsed since January 1, 1970