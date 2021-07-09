CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

AO n Stochastic - expert for MetaTrader 5

traderonemax
traderonemax

traderonemax

17 codes 9 comments
Views:
9769
Rating:
(46)
Published:
#2 stoch mt5.mq5 (22.91 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Expert, trades using awesome oscillator, Accelerator oscillator.

stochastics can be used as a filter , upper and lower levels.

for buy trade main stoch line must be greater than signal.

sells inverse. 

a a

    Bar or Volume Colored Candlesticks Bar or Volume Colored Candlesticks

    Volume Colored Candlestick with Bollinger Bands as the Standard Deviation

    williams percent direction index williams percent direction index

    Expert

    Heikin Ashi Engulfing Heikin Ashi Engulfing

    & moving average , two rsi filters.

    Time in microseconds (µs) since 01/01/1970 Time in microseconds (µs) since 01/01/1970

    Simple class for getting the number of microseconds (µs) elapsed since January 1, 1970