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Fibonacci Retracement - script for MetaTrader 5

traderonemax
traderonemax

traderonemax

17 codes 9 comments
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Fibonacci retracement high to low monthly, weekly and day. 

-0.50 to 1.5 all rectrament levels , in different colours.

includes script to delete all fibo lines off chart. 

a

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