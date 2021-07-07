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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
williams percent direction index - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Fibonacci Retracement
3 fibo levels.Cercós Chaos vs Movement
Volatility indicator
Bar or Volume Colored Candlesticks
Volume Colored Candlestick with Bollinger Bands as the Standard DeviationAO n Stochastic
awesome oscillator, stochastic filter. expert