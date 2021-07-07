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williams percent direction index - expert for MetaTrader 5

traderonemax
traderonemax

traderonemax

17 codes 9 comments
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This expert advisor opens trades , for buys, sell are inverse.

when the williams percent rises and the average directional index di+ di- crosses down

closes trades when

money flow index closes above level.

stochastic changes its direction downwards

All inputs are variable, includes lots and SL TP.


ok

ok



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