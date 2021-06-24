Colored Candlestick exemplifying a gradient. It was somewhat hard to find a good working example of DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES that was understandable, most of the comments were useless, and the documentation lacks to even specify the plot limitations (PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES being limited to 64 in length, [0; 63]) or which order the functions should be called.





I also had a hard time finding a working algorithm for moving a X color towards a Y color (I believe this is called Gradient?); this code contains a math function which returns a gradient from X towards Y and I would love to know if someone has a better way of doing that.





Feel free to suggest patches in the comments, this code is a work-in-progress and free for all - you can also remove the licensing properties if you wish, but should maintain a // AUTHORS: list commented.





Changelog

v1.01 - Fix the order, was inverted (was missing a 1.0 - percentage calc)



