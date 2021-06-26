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Experts

Buy Sell on your Price - expert for MetaTrader 5

Dark Ryd3r
Dark Ryd3r

Dark Ryd3r

Coding Trading Living
Expertise in MQL5 Indicators and Script programming, Alert Notification, Panels and Neural network based big data analysis,
Strategy Testing, Expert Advisor Tweaking, Parameter's Optimization through Cloud Farming and using Multi Network Chain,
21 codes 42 topics 59 comments
Views:
14253
Rating:
(26)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This is the lightest Expert advisor for beginners to learn about market buy sell types and execute it on the strategy tester or Live market.

This expert advisor will add market, limit pending or stop order based on input selection

Make sure you enter correct price for Entry, Stoploss and Takeprofit to avoid Invalid Stop or Invalid Price error

Just input your price where you want to execute orders, select order type and wait for EA to execute orders

On Strategy tester comments are also shown.


rsi & divergence rsi & divergence

macd divergence and rsi filter

Barebone Gradient Candles Barebone Gradient Candles

Colored Candlestick exemplifying a gradient. It was somewhat hard to find a good working example of DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES that was understandable, most of the comments were useless, and the documentation lacks to even specify the plot limitations (PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES being limited to 64 in length, [0; 63]) or which order the functions should be called.

String Manipulation Functions String Manipulation Functions

A collection of useful string manipulation functions.

Momentum-based Adaptive Channel Momentum-based Adaptive Channel

The Momentum-based Adaptive Channel is a version of the adaptive channel based on the Euclidean distance. It is designed to adapt according to the dynamic market as needed.