This is the lightest Expert advisor for beginners to learn about market buy sell types and execute it on the strategy tester or Live market.

This expert advisor will add market, limit pending or stop order based on input selection

Make sure you enter correct price for Entry, Stoploss and Takeprofit to avoid Invalid Stop or Invalid Price error

Just input your price where you want to execute orders, select order type and wait for EA to execute orders

On Strategy tester comments are also shown.



