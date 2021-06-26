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Buy Sell on your Price - expert for MetaTrader 5
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This is the lightest Expert advisor for beginners to learn about market buy sell types and execute it on the strategy tester or Live market.
This expert advisor will add market, limit pending or stop order based on input selection
Make sure you enter correct price for Entry, Stoploss and Takeprofit to avoid Invalid Stop or Invalid Price error
Just input your price where you want to execute orders, select order type and wait for EA to execute orders
On Strategy tester comments are also shown.
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